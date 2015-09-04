This Google map shows where your favourite Disney films are set

From 101 Dalmatians and Peter Pan to Cinderella and Finding Nemo, find out where all your favourite Disney movies are based

Disney have hundreds of movies under their belt, set in far flung corners of the earth (and some even beyond). Many take place inside the UK – the adventures of Peter Pan and 101 Dalmatians unfold in the capital, while Alice in Wonderland, The Sword and the Stone, Winnie the Pooh and Robin Hood are all believed to take place somewhere in England.

Advertisement

On the continent, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, Aristocats and – surprise, surprise – The Hunchback of Notre Dame are located in France, while Pinocchio takes place in Italy and Snow White is believed to be based in Germany (where the original Brothers Grimm work is set).

Further afield, Africa provides the backdrop for Tarzan and The Lion King, Asia is the setting of Mulan and the Jungle Book, and Finding Nemo calls the Great Barrier Reef its home.

The United States is also the location for a smattering of films, including Lady and the Tramp, Pocahontas, Cars, Dumbo and Princess and the Frog – and if you travel down into South America you’ll find Emperor’s New Groove (set in Peru) and Up (Venezuela).

Advertisement

Of course, this isn’t definitive fact – many of these are educated guesses – but the map is lots of fun to play around with…

You might also like…