Doctor Who has asked viewers to get involved in the Doctor's latest adventures - and the winners will get to meet Peter Capaldi!

So here’s what Mission Dalek is all about! Doctor Who is asking its fans to get creative as part of a new, exciting competition.

Advertisement

The hit sci-fi show wants you lot to come up with your very own Dalek-inspired adventure, using clips, images (found here) or original fan-shot footage.

Series nine is going to see the Doctor come face-to-face with his oldest foe. But what has led him to confront the evil Daleks once again? That’s where you come in. You can either use new alien enemies from your own imagination, or borrow the likes of Missy, the Daleks and other Doctor Who monsters.

To help, the BBC have created the Doctor’s 2000 Year Diary as a starting point to inspire your idea:

To tell the story of how the Doctor encounters the Daleks, fans can create anything from video to animation and images – even their own original digital artwork – either by starting from scratch or by downloading a range of Doctor Who assets. Selected winners will get the chance to meet the Doctor himself, Peter Capaldi, as well as come face-to-face with the real Daleks and set foot inside the Tardis.

The competition opens from Tuesday 18th August at 23:59 and entries must be submitted before midnight on Wednesday 9th September 2015. The competition is for UK residents only. You can enter by uploading your work to any social media platform and sending a link to MissionDalek@bbc.co.uk, with the subject line Mission Dalek Competition.

Some important things to know:

* Entries must be sent together with your name, age and confirmation of UK residency.

* You can use the BBC’s rights-cleared assets (see here) or create your own original content only. Digital works that feature imagery or clips from past Doctor Who episodes that are not included in the list of cleared assets cannot be featured.

* Entries can be anything up to 90 seconds in length

* Winners must be available on Thursday 24th September – the date of the prize set visit

* The competition is only open to UK residents 16 years of age or older, but you can enter as a family if under 16.

* Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

– Storytelling: How well is the story told? How inventive is the narrative?

– Digital creativity: How strong and accomplished are the design elements of the piece?

– Technical aptitude: How accomplished is the piece technically, using digital forms? Eg. How well shot/edited is it, how well animated is it?

Advertisement

Need some help? For more info go to bbc.co.uk/missiondalek