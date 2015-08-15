Doctor Who said what?

Can you tell which incarnation of the Doctor said these lines, or will you be lost for words?

One of the great things about Doctor Who is that, despite the frequent changes in the lead actor, he still feels like the same man. From William Hartnell to Peter Capaldi, the core of the Time Lord that ran away has remained as integral to the character as his two hearts and distinctive set of wheels (so to speak).

With that in mind we’ve assembled our most fiendish quiz yet – can you tell which version of the man from Gallifrey said these quotes? Will the individual characteristics and styles of each portrayal win through, or will you be bamboozled? Take the quiz and find out.

Oh, and we threw in the non-canonical Peter Cushing Doctor as well. Curveball!