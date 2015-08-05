Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy split: why we should have seen this coming

Sad news as the showbiz couple have announced "we will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs" - but in hindsight was the break-up all too inevitable? asks Paul Jones

The world of showbusiness is in mourning today following the news that Muppets stars Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy have split and “will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs”. It’s always upsetting when one of your favourite celebrity couples breaks up but when you feel as if you should have seen it coming – that perhaps you could have done something to help – it’s even worse.

Advertisement

Hindsight is a wonderful thing of course, but looking back at Kermit and Miss Piggy’s relationship it feels like the signs that something wasn’t quite right had been there for a while…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66c35bmlMOs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfJiPPsHJEQ

Official statement from Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy regarding their split

Here is the official statement from @RealMissPiggy and myself regarding our relationship: pic.twitter.com/uHCSsokqWR — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) August 4, 2015

Advertisement

The Muppets’ new documentary is expected on Sky 1 later this year