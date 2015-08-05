Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy split: why we should have seen this coming

Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy split: why we should have seen this coming

Sad news as the showbiz couple have announced "we will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs" - but in hindsight was the break-up all too inevitable? asks Paul Jones

imagenotavailable1

The world of showbusiness is in mourning today following the news that Muppets stars Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy have split and “will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs”. It’s always upsetting when one of your favourite celebrity couples breaks up but when you feel as if you should have seen it coming – that perhaps you could have done something to help – it’s even worse.

Advertisement

Hindsight is a wonderful thing of course, but looking back at Kermit and Miss Piggy’s relationship it feels like the signs that something wasn’t quite right had been there for a while…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66c35bmlMOs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfJiPPsHJEQ

Official statement from Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy regarding their split

Advertisement

The Muppets’ new documentary is expected on Sky 1 later this year

Tags

All about The Muppets

kermit the frog muppets
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Lady Gaga, Tom Hiddleston and James McAvoy among host of celebrity cameos in new Muppets movie

imagenotavailable1

Miss Piggy’s Guide to Feminism

imagenotavailable1

Muppets’ Kermit the frog: Oscars judges are “species-ist”

imagenotavailable1

Welcome back, Muppets

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more