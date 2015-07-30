Then and now – Tom Cruise, from Mission: Impossible to Rogue Nation

Remember the first Mission: Impossible film? See how things have changed (and haven't) for Tom Cruise since it first hit cinemas 19 years ago...

Remember Tom Cruise in the very first Mission: Impossible film hit cinemas? No? Well… voila!

As the latest film in the hit action franchise, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, hits UK cinemas, we’ve trawled back 19 years through the film archives to the very first to see how much things have changed – or not, in the case of the 53-year-old star who still likes to hang off planes for the sake of cinema-goers.

Let us take you back to 1996: Take That have just broken up (the first time), the Spice Girls have topped the charts with Wannabe, people are still using floppy disks and Cruise was up to this…

