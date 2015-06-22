Who’s the best Doctor Who guest star of the modern era?

From James Corden to Zoe Wannamaker, who comes out on top?

A whole host of famous faces have fulfilled childhood dreams of travelling in the Tardis in the 10 years after Doctor Who was revived in 2005 and, as another bunch brace themselves for an adventure in space and time in series nine, we asked you WHO was your favourite so far?

Advertisement

From seasoned stars of stage and screen to comedians and soap opera favourites, there were so many to c-who-se from, but fans of the show managed to narrow the list down to their top ten. But there’s still the small matter of crowning the winner.

So, WHO is the best Doctor Who guest star of the modern era? Meet your finalists!

Zoë Wanamaker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXiY1_H7NkQ

Character: Lady Cassandra

Episodes: The End of the World and New Earth (series two)

Best known for: My Family

The last human was a pretty thin-skinned individual, but found peace after her nefarious plans came to naught.

Simon Pegg

Character: The Editor

Episode: The Long Game

Best known for: His ‘Cornetto trilogy’ of films with Edgar Wright and Nick Frost including Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz

Pegg’s bleached journalist was an unusual take on a villain, but added a sense of glee and fun to his nefarious deeds as he worked with the Jagrofess.

Anthony Head

Character: Mr Finch

Episode: School Reunion

Best known for: Helping Buffy slay vampires as watcher Giles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and a series of 12 unforgettable coffee adverts from the 1980s.

Head is an experienced genre performer, and his suave take on alien headmaster Finch was an unsurprising delight

Carey Mulligan

Character: Sally Sparrow

Episode: Blink

Best known for: Coming so close to Oscar glory in 2009 Lynn Barber biopic An Education and going on to take Hollywood by storm in the films Never Let Me Go, Shame, The Great Gatsby and many more

Mulligan was soon to become a major star and it’s not hard to see why – as the flawed but likeable Sally Sparrow she was already lighting up the screen with star quality.

Georgia Moffett

Character: Jenny

Best known for: Being the daughter of Peter Davison and playing Abigail Nixon in The Bill, Alice Harding in Where The Heart Is and err, married the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant

Advertisement

Who knows if we’ll ever see her again, but Moffett’s assured debut as the Doctor’s offspring certainly made us wish she’d pop back in to do her washing sometime.