Who’s the best Doctor Who guest star of the modern era?
From James Corden to Zoe Wannamaker, who comes out on top?
A whole host of famous faces have fulfilled childhood dreams of travelling in the Tardis in the 10 years after Doctor Who was revived in 2005 and, as another bunch brace themselves for an adventure in space and time in series nine, we asked you WHO was your favourite so far?
From seasoned stars of stage and screen to comedians and soap opera favourites, there were so many to c-who-se from, but fans of the show managed to narrow the list down to their top ten. But there’s still the small matter of crowning the winner.
So, WHO is the best Doctor Who guest star of the modern era? Meet your finalists!
Zoë Wanamaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXiY1_H7NkQ
Character: Lady Cassandra
Episodes: The End of the World and New Earth (series two)
Best known for: My Family
The last human was a pretty thin-skinned individual, but found peace after her nefarious plans came to naught.
Simon Pegg
Character: The Editor
Episode: The Long Game
Best known for: His ‘Cornetto trilogy’ of films with Edgar Wright and Nick Frost including Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz
Pegg’s bleached journalist was an unusual take on a villain, but added a sense of glee and fun to his nefarious deeds as he worked with the Jagrofess.
Anthony Head
Character: Mr Finch
Episode: School Reunion
Best known for: Helping Buffy slay vampires as watcher Giles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and a series of 12 unforgettable coffee adverts from the 1980s.
Head is an experienced genre performer, and his suave take on alien headmaster Finch was an unsurprising delight
Carey Mulligan
Character: Sally Sparrow
Episode: Blink
Best known for: Coming so close to Oscar glory in 2009 Lynn Barber biopic An Education and going on to take Hollywood by storm in the films Never Let Me Go, Shame, The Great Gatsby and many more
Mulligan was soon to become a major star and it’s not hard to see why – as the flawed but likeable Sally Sparrow she was already lighting up the screen with star quality.
Georgia Moffett
Character: Jenny
Best known for: Being the daughter of Peter Davison and playing Abigail Nixon in The Bill, Alice Harding in Where The Heart Is and err, married the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant
Who knows if we’ll ever see her again, but Moffett’s assured debut as the Doctor’s offspring certainly made us wish she’d pop back in to do her washing sometime.