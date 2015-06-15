Selma, Taken 3, Love Is Strange: 15 June’s new DVDs

David Oyelowo leads the march for equality, Liam Neeson turns fugitive after being framed, while Alfred Molina must learn to live without John Lithgow

SELMA (12)

★★★★

Former Spooks actor David Oyelowo gives a breakthrough lead performance here as Dr Martin Luther King in this snapshot of a key moment in the Civil Rights movement. Dr King’s unshakeable belief that peaceful protest has the power to change lives packs a serious punch, as does John Legend and Common’s anthemic, Oscar-winning theme song, Glory.

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray and download

TAKEN 3 (15)

★★

Third time out for Liam Neeson’s ageing avenger finds him on the run after being suspected of murder. Forget all the anonymous Eastern European baddies he’s bumped off to date, this is someone American and white, so naturally the authorities have to get involved. But little do they know who they’re dealing with…

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray and download

LOVE IS STRANGE (15)

★★★

A mature, single-sex couple settling into their autumn years decide to take the plunge and get married in this charming comedy drama. But married life doesn’t turn out to be a bed of roses, as events force Ben (John Lithgow) and George (Alfred Molina) to find lodgings with other people while they try to put their lives back together.

Formats: DVD and download

PROJECT ALMANAC (12)

★★★

A bunch of teenagers invent time travel in this engaging sci-fi movie, but their larking about in the fourth dimension has unexpected and tragic consequences. It’s less Bill & Ted, more The Butterfly Effect, and the fact that the cast is an unfamiliar one works in the film’s favour, as anything could happen to anyone.

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray and download

WILD TALES (15)

★★★★

Revenge is a dish served cold, and preferably with plenty of dark laughs, like in this compendium of stories produced by Pedro Almodovar. Six scenarios on the theme play out in sometimes gory and often gloriously offbeat style, in a film that earned nomination for best foreign language film at the year’s Oscars.

Formats: DVD, Blu-ray and download

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

