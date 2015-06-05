Sharks threaten democracy in new teaser for Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

Syfy’s unlikely success-story Sharknado is returning for its third outing this summer. Tara Reid is reprising her role. Jedward and the Hoff are joining the cast. Those storm-dwelling sharks are back, and this time they’re threatening democracy.

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (possibly one of the best film titles ever) will see the sharp-toothed sharks head to Washington DC, where they’ll terrorise the White House and attack the very foundation of the United States of America. One shark casually reclines on the iconic statue of former president Abraham Lincoln, for goodness sake.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZ8IFApuVfI

With David Hasselhoff claiming that he plays “an astronaut” in the film, we are a little confused about where the plot of this instalment is headed. But, hey, when it comes to Sharknado, that’s half the fun…

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! will air on Syfy on Thursday 23rd July at 10:00pm