Sharks threaten democracy in new teaser for Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

Sharks threaten democracy in new teaser for Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

The Syfy action movie heads to Washington DC for the franchise's third outing

Syfy’s unlikely success-story Sharknado is returning for its third outing this summer. Tara Reid is reprising her role. Jedward and the Hoff are joining the cast. Those storm-dwelling sharks are back, and this time they’re threatening democracy. 

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (possibly one of the best film titles ever) will see the sharp-toothed sharks head to Washington DC, where they’ll terrorise the White House and attack the very foundation of the United States of America. One shark casually reclines on the iconic statue of former president Abraham Lincoln, for goodness sake. 

With David Hasselhoff claiming that he plays “an astronaut” in the film, we are a little confused about where the plot of this instalment is headed. But, hey, when it comes to Sharknado, that’s half the fun… 

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! will air on Syfy on Thursday 23rd July at 10:00pm

Hoff in Space! David Hasselhoff to play an astronaut in Sharknado 3

Proof that Jedward are ready for their Sharknado cameo

Why David Hasselhoff and Sharknado go hand in fin

All about Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

