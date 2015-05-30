Accessibility Links

The Big Bang Theory creates $4m scholarship for future scientists

The Big Bang Theory creates $4m scholarship for future scientists

Maybe Sheldon isn't so self-obsessed after all...

The cast and creators of TV comedy The Big Bang Theory have started a $4m (£2.6m) scholarship fund to support low-income science students.

The hit show is set at Caltech university but the fund is sponsoring students at the rival University of California, Los Angeles. That’s where Mayim Bialik, who plays neuroscientist Amy in the show, earned an actual PhD in neuroscience in 2007.

The first 20 scholars will be announced on the Big Bang Theory set this autumn.

“We have all been given a gift with The Big Bang Theory, a show that’s not only based in the scientific community, but also enthusiastically supported by that same community – this is our opportunity to give back,” said the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre.

“In that spirit, our Big Bang family has made a meaningful contribution, and together, we’ll share in the support of these future scholars, scientists and leaders.”

There’s already a total of $4m raised to date for the fund, according to scholarship partner Warner Bros TV, which includes an initial donation from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation. The rest of the money has come from people associated with the show, including its stars, executive producers and crew.

So is Sheldon actually less selfish than we all thought?

