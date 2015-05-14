Aca-awesome! Elizabeth Banks and Rebel Wilson play Pitch Perfect Heads Up!

They're national a cappella champions, but can the Barden Bellas pass RadioTimes.com's aca-inspired quiz?

For all you wannabe Barden Bellas, the Aca-Gods have looked kindly on us and provided a Pitch Perfect version of Heads Up! Yeah, we know. Aca-believe it.

Advertisement

So, when RadioTimes.com caught up with Rebel Wilson (aka Fat Amy) and Pitch Perfect 2’s star and director Elizabeth Banks, we thought we’d test out their musical knowledge of some aca-awesome song lyrics – and give then a game of Heads Up, naturally.

The results? We’ll aca-s’cuse you while you have a watch below…

Pitch Perfect 2 is out in UK cinemas on Friday 15th May

Read more: Meet the a capella groups from around the world singing in Pitch Perfect 2

Advertisement

10 things we know about Pitch Perfect 2