Aaron Paul to re-team with Breaking Bad producer for new project

The actor – best known for playing Jesse Pinkman in the hit AMC series – will work with Mark Johnson on new film The Parts You Lose

It’s been gone for a year and a half, but if you’re still having withdrawal symptoms from the world of Breaking Bad, we’ve got some good news for you – a couple of key figures from the series are re-teaming for a new project.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman alongside Bryan Cranston’s crystal meth-dealing Walter White in the AMC series, is set to reunite with Breaking Bad executive producer Mark Johnson (who also makes spin-off Better Call Saul) for a film called The Parts You Lose.

The film focuses on an injured criminal trying to escape the law who encounters an 8-year-old boy with impaired hearing, and is due to start shooting later this year. Generally speaking, Paul’s film work hasn’t been as well received as his time on Breaking Bad (we’re looking at YOU, Need for Speed) but this is beginning to sound like a real return to form.

And at the very least, we can hope that re-teaming with one of his old Breaking Bad pals will finally convince Paul that he should cameo in Better Call Saul as Jesse. Finger crossed!