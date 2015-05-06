Famous fans and nominees REALLY want you to vote in the Radio Times Audience Award!

Sherlock, Cilla, Strictly, Game of Thrones, EastEnders, Bake Off and The Missing are all nominated for this Sunday's viewer-voted prize – but you've got mere hours left to have your say...

After a month of furious voting, there are mere hours left to vote for the Bafta Radio Times Audience Award – let’s face it, the most important vote* of the next 24 hours.

(*Well, that and the other ballot everyone’s talking about.)

But as politicians criss-cross the country in a final attempt to score votes, this year’s Audience Award fans and nominees have it easy – all they have to do is press a few keys and hit “tweet” to drum up support.

Plenty of them have already done so in an attempt to win you lot over – because of course it’s you, the public, who have the power. But who’s it going to be? Bake Off, Cilla, EastEnders, Game of Thrones, The Missing, Sherlock or Strictly Come Dancing? You have until 4pm on Thursday 7th May to decide.

Here are some nominees and famous fans to help you make this ever so important decision…

Claudia Winkleman and Caroline Flack have stepped out in support of Strictly:

As do co-stars Shane Richie and Adam Woodyatt:

Big decision to make tomorrow ….who will you vote for ? Radio Times Audience Award 2015 | BAFTA http://t.co/F8IAYrgnL9 — Shane Richie (@realshanerichie) May 6, 2015

Adam’s certainly got a fan in Lord Sugar who sung his praises recently in Radio Times: “He deserves a Bafta, particularly for his performance in the live shows. He’s an actor who doesn’t get enough plaudits.”

Cilla star Aneurin Barnard – who played Bobby – hopes you have a heart and vote for him…

Hi All please vote if you liked Cilla as we loved making it!!! http://t.co/Lxa4k4BypC — Aneurin Barnard (@aneurinBarnard) March 24, 2015

And, unsurprisingly, Cilla Black is in agreement: “Jeff Pope’s incredible writing and the amazing casting of Sheridan” should land the ITV drama the prize, she says.

BBC foreign correspondent Fergal Keane is casting his vote for James Nesbitt drama The Missing: “It clearly tapped into deep-rooted fears, but I think the acting raised it far above the level of being simply a ‘topical’ film. This was a timeless human drama of loss, guilt and obsession.”

For the Bake Off contestants, a win would be the icing on their cake…

Great night at #BAFTATV Nominees party. Don't forget to vote for #GBBO in the audience award http://t.co/6zDj0m5Omk pic.twitter.com/JMbai6DKtz — Richard Burr (@RichardPBurr) April 22, 2015

I think it's obvious i'd love you to vote for @BritishBakeOff pretty please! @RadioTimes http://t.co/yBfhoDQgRA — Luis Troyano (@luistroyano) March 25, 2015

They can certainly count on TV historian Bettany Hughes who reckons Sherlock is “British genius at its most gorgeous.”

And finally, Game of Thrones. Last year’s winner has plenty of support from Sky Atlantic spin-off show Thronecast…

Not to mention Gareth Malone – the choirmaster is full of love, not war when it comes to the HBO drama: “I love the long form, novel-based narrative, which you can get your teeth into. It has substance despite being, superficially, a fantasy story.