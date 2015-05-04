Glenn Hoddle berates former England managers Don Revie and Alf Ramsey for the team’s malaise

“If George Best had been English I’m not so sure he would have been one hundred percent first on the sheet”

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has blamed two predecessors for leading the national team into a football wilderness.

Hoddle says that the unwillingness of 1966 World Cup winner Alf Ramsey and another manager Don Revie to embrace the exciting young talent of the day doomed England to a barren, trophy-deprived future.

“We had the talent, we just didn’t know how to mold it, get the best out of it, protect it and then go and let it flourish,” Hoddle says.

The former manager makes his comments in a new ITV documentary series that looks at the game’s mavericks – the stars that turned heads and made headlines both on and off the pitch. Tomorrow night’s first episode focuses on the playboy generation of Peter Osgood, Rodney Marsh, Alan Hudson and Tony Currie.

Hoddle says that instead of building an England team around those players, the managers of the time – the unnamed Ramsey and Revie – didn’t trust them and so cast them aside.

“We never qualified for [tournaments in] ‘72, ‘74, ‘76, ‘78. If we could have built real talents and then built the team around them – like the rest of the world was doing – then we would have had far more success at winning the World Cup and then the Euros.

“We were lost to the wilderness in the ‘70s because we didn’t trust the type of players like Alan Hudson and Tony Currie. If Brian Clough had been manager of England, I’m sure he would have had a different attitude towards those type of people.”

Hoddle, who himself won 53 international caps, thinks that even the man many think the greatest to have ever played the game would have struggled to make an impression on the England management of the time.

“If George Best had been English I’m not so sure he would have been one hundred percent first on the sheet.”

Harry Redknapp shares Hoddle’s criticism of Ramsey’s blinkered approach to team selection. “He should have found a place in his team for these boys, because every one of them was a fantastic talent. They weren’t picked, not because of ability, probably because of their reputations.”

But, as Redknapp acknowledges, sometimes those reputations made selection for the national team difficult. Speaking of the former QPR striker and renowned gambler Stan Bowles he says:

“He’d be out watching the 2.45pm (horse) race and dash back in the dressing room ten minutes before kick-off. If Stan could pass the betting shop like he could pass the football, he’d have been a million times better off.”

The Football Mavericks is on ITV4 on Tuesday May 5 at 10pm