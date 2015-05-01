Did Anna Stern and Seth Cohen from The OC invent Gogglebox in 2003?

It might seem like a groundbreaking format, but the characters seem to have come up with the concept for Channel 4's hit show more than a decade ago!

When Channel 4 first announced Gogglebox, I think it’s fair to say we were all a little confused.

Why would we watch a TV show showing people like us watching other TV shows? We had no idea it would become Bafta-winning must-watch TV.

But it turns out the idea for the show may actually been around for years. Since 2003, to be precise, when telly geeks Anna Stern and Seth Cohen from The OC seemingly invented it.

Mind. Blown.

