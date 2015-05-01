Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Did Anna Stern and Seth Cohen from The OC invent Gogglebox in 2003?

Did Anna Stern and Seth Cohen from The OC invent Gogglebox in 2003?

It might seem like a groundbreaking format, but the characters seem to have come up with the concept for Channel 4's hit show more than a decade ago!

imagenotavailable1

When Channel 4 first announced Gogglebox, I think it’s fair to say we were all a little confused.

Advertisement

Why would we watch a TV show showing people like us watching other TV shows? We had no idea it would become Bafta-winning must-watch TV.

But it turns out the idea for the show may actually been around for years. Since 2003, to be precise, when telly geeks Anna Stern and Seth Cohen from The OC seemingly invented it.

Mind. Blown. 

Advertisement

Gogglebox continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4

Why we love watching Gogglebox

Can you name the Goggleboxers?

Gogglebox rules Friday night with biggest audience ever

Tags

All about Gogglebox

Gogglebox Woerdenweber family
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Channel 4 boss Jay Hunt: Why Nigel Farage is a perfect fit for Channel 4

imagenotavailable1

Here’s all the great TV you can look forward to this autumn…

97838

Channel 4 to double number of disabled people in 20 top shows including Gogglebox and Hollyoaks

imagenotavailable1

Call the Midwife’s Helen George: I love Gogglebox

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more