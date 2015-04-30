Is an all-female 21 Jump Street spin-off in the works?

Rumour has it that studio Sony are plotting a female-led remake of the Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill franchise, penned by the writers of Broad City

Could an all-female 21 Jump Street spin-off be in the works? If rumour is to be believed, the film series – which stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as two cops undercover in a high school and college – will be remade with two women in the leading roles.

According to industry website The Tracking Board, the new film is expected to follow the tone of the hit comedy franchise which last year released a lucrative sequel, 22 Jump Street, and is originally based on the 1987 TV series starring Johnny Depp and Peter DeLuise.

Reported to be penned by Broad City writers Lucia Aniello and Paul Downs, news of the all-female spin-off is yet to be officially confirmed by Sony where it is rumoured to be in the works, but the studio is already developing a female-led Ghostbusters starring Kirsten Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon, with Paul Feig in the director’s chair.

While a female Jump Street is very much at the “rumour” stage, it would match up to Sony’s Ghostbusters strategy of developing both a female and male-led movie – five months after Feig’s female Ghostbusters was announced, Channing Tatum was revealed to be developing a new treatment starring four men.

Meanwhile, the Jump Street franchise is moving full steam ahead with Tatum and Hill expected to reprise their roles for the upcoming 23 Jump Street. With Broad City – which stars comedians Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer – a big hit in the States, it remains to be seen whether its writers will even have time in their busy schedules to squeeze in a major Hollywood movie.

