First-look at Fifty Shades Darker as release date is announced

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reprise their roles in the follow-up to Fifty Shades of Grey – released in cinemas on 10th February 2017

Our quickened pulses are just about recovered after the flush of Fifty Shades excitement last Valentine’s Day. The first film in EL James’ trilogy topped box offices across the globe, but we’ve got a good long while to wait until the second instalment hits cinemas.

Fifty Shades Darker – which will be adapted by James’ husband Niall Leonard – has been given a 10th February 2017 release date with the concluding chapter, Fifty Shades Freed, following on 9th February 2018, it was revealed by Universal yesterday at CinemaCon.

That’s almost two years until stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return to screens as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele – although impatient fans can distract themselves with a tease set to appear on the upcoming release of the Fifty Shades of Grey DVD. Available digitally in the US from 1st May (and in the UK from 8th June), the home entertainment version will contain what is sure to be a brief peek at the eagerly awaited sequel – and, in the meantime, here’s a first-look image featuring a tuxedo-clad Dornan putting on a mask…

But while Fifty Shades Darker will see both leads reprise their roles, director Sam Taylor-Johnson has confirmed her exit from the franchise after speaking out about clashes with author James who is believed to maintain plenty of creative control over the adaptations of her novels. A replacement is yet to be announced.

