Newly discovered species of frog looks JUST like Kermit

The Hyalinobatrachium dianae has a striking similarity to the world-famous Muppet...

Hyalinobatrachium dianae – nope, we can’t pronounce it either – may not roll off the tongue with quite the ease of Kermit the Frog, but the new species bears more than a passing resemblance to the much-loved Muppet.

The glass frog was recently discovered by scientist Brian Kubicki in Costa Rica and has skin so translucent its organs are visible. Six specimens have been found so far – arguably seven, if you count this guy…

Found in Costa Rica’s Talamanca Mountains, the new species of frog is described by Kubicki as “a very small, delicate species” relying on a delicately-balanced ecosystem – rather far removed from Kermit who hails from a Louisiana swamp but currently resides in the Hollywood hills.

The discovery was announced by the Costa Rican Amphibian Research Center which confirmed the Hyalinobatrachium dianae was named in honour of the senior author’s mother, Janet Diane Kubicki.

The similarities between the newcomer and his famous felty counterpart have not gone unnoticed by Twitter users…

The new species of glass frog looks like Kermit. QUICK SOMEBODY GET IT SOME TEA!!!! — Van Cerjuantes (@KingJuansense) April 21, 2015

Scientists have found a real life version of Kermit the Frog near in Costa Rica (photo via @sploid) pic.twitter.com/h1Zf6beI3P — Pak Yiu (@pakwayne) April 21, 2015

Aw! Cute "@WhatTheFFacts: A new glass frog was discovered in Costa Rica that looks like Kermit the Frog. http://t.co/ouBudNP6fW" — Carolina (@deadlymiho) April 21, 2015

If Kermit ever needs a body double, he knows who to call.