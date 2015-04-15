Netflix audio description for visually impaired begins with Marvel’s Daredevil

The series about a blind superhero will be the first of the on-demand service’s original programmes to come with a narration track

Streaming service Netflix is making its original programming more accessible for the visually-impaired, starting with newly-released superhero series Daredevil.

The programme, which stars Charlie Cox as blind lawyer and vigilante Matt Murdock, will be the first series to include an audio description with current and previous seasons of other original programmes Orange is the New Black, House of Cards, Marco Polo and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt soon to follow.

Audio description serves as narration for the blind or otherwise visually impaired, adding to the dialogue they can already hear with voiceover that explains what characters are doing in scenes, their costume changes, emotional moments and more. You can see an example of how it works in the below trailer for Disney’s Frozen.

Netflix’s service will only be available in English for the time being, though according to an official statement there are plans to branch out into other languages, as well as adding audio description to select films and TV shows on the service that are not made by Netflix.

“At Netflix, we work hard to continually improve the experience for our members when viewing movies and shows on our service, including providing accessibility across devices,” said director of content operations Tracy Wright.

“We are working with studios and other content owners to increase the amount of audio description across a range of devices including smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.”