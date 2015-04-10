Cricket world pays tribute to Richie Benaud

Shane Warne, Michael Clarke, Jonathan Agnew and Michael Vaughan among thousands paying their respects to commentary and cricketing great

Players past and present, broadcasters, politicians and well wishers have paid tribute to the remarkable life of Australian cricket commentator Richie Benaud, who has passed away aged 84.

The celebrated player became one of the great broadcasters, and in the UK and in Australia his voice defined his sport and the summer itself for millions of fans.

Former player Shane Warne left a heartfelt message on Instagram to his friend, mentor and fellow leg spin bowler.





Cricket Australia Chairman Wally Edwards called Benaud “the treasure grandfather of the game”, adding, “He became a favourite of the masses as the long-serving anchor of the Nine Network’s cricket coverage in Australia and the BBC and Channel 4 in the UK. His crisp style, dry humour, understated delivery, and array of jackets made him one of the most loved personalities on television as he brought cricket to the lives of millions.”

Current Australia captain Michael Clarke also paid tribute, saying on Australian TV, “He was a great player and a great captain, a wonderful leader of men and he continued that off the field.”

Former England batsman and commentator Geoffrey Boycott added his reflections on social media.

Farewell Richie Benaud. Wonderful cricketer, great captain, a master craftsman commentator & top man. Will always be remembered and admired. — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) April 10, 2015

As did current and former Australian players.

Very sad news about Richie Benaud. A legend of Australian cricket & the commentary box. We've lost a true Aussie icon 😢 RIP Richie — Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11) April 9, 2015

Growing up the summer of cricket had only one voice. Richie RIP, you will be missed mate #Legend #RIPRichie #VoiceOfTheGame — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) April 9, 2015

Australian prime minister Tony Abbott paid his respects as the government announced they would be offering the family a state funeral. He said, “To most Australians Richie Benaud was cricket. He personified its traditions and its values.

“While many Australians only know Richard Benaud as the voice of cricket, we should not forget that in his day he was a cricketer with few equals. It was why he was so insightful as a commentator.”

Test Match Special commentator Jonathan Agnew wrote a piece on the BBC Sport website in which he praised Benaud’s succinct style: “His incredible knack was knowing what to say and when to say it – usually as briefly as possible,” Agnew wrote.

“Richie’s basic premise was not to speak unless he could add something to the television pictures.”

But Benaud’s voice travelled much further than England and Australia. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara said on Twitter that he “defined an era”.

So sad to hear about the passing of Richie Benaud. The great voice of cricket is no more. He defined an era with conviction and sincerity — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 10, 2015

Australian cricket broadcaster Jim Maxwell also pointed to his knack for only saying what needed to be said. He explained, “he was one of those television commentators who knew that the picture told the story, and if you didn’t have anything to add to it, don’t say anything.

“And he waited for the crowd, waited for the moment and then dropped in a word or a line or some drollery that added so much more weight to what everyone had seen.”

Read a selection of the touching comments on Twitter below.

Wrote to Richie Benaud when I was 16 about bowling leggies. His detailed reply says everything about the great man pic.twitter.com/efQWer15oN — Jonathan Stevenson (@Stevo_football) April 9, 2015

Used to wait for #RichieBenaud to say 'morning everyone' to kick start the summer. Very sad news. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 9, 2015

Goodbye to a captain, our greatest ever commentator and a true gentleman. What will we do without you Richie Benaud. pic.twitter.com/rUG2D2Vw78 — Yvonne Sampson (@yvonnesampson) April 9, 2015

Richie Benaud was an intergenerational legend. He was a voice, a wrist and an unbuttoned shirt. Out the back of his hand magic came. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) April 9, 2015

The pile of Richie Benaud tributes has grown at the SCG. A baggy blue cap and Ch 9 prop mics have been added. pic.twitter.com/OGHq01aMQN — Katie Kimberley (@KatieKimberley) April 10, 2015