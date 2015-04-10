Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Cricket world pays tribute to Richie Benaud

Cricket world pays tribute to Richie Benaud

Shane Warne, Michael Clarke, Jonathan Agnew and Michael Vaughan among thousands paying their respects to commentary and cricketing great

imagenotavailable1

Players past and present, broadcasters, politicians and well wishers have paid tribute to the remarkable life of Australian cricket commentator Richie Benaud, who has passed away aged 84.

Advertisement

The celebrated player became one of the great broadcasters, and in the UK and in Australia his voice defined his sport and the summer itself for millions of fans.

Former player Shane Warne left a heartfelt message on Instagram to his friend, mentor and fellow leg spin bowler.

Dear Richie, I've known you & Daphne for close to 30 years & to everyone you were a legend on all levels & rightly so too. As a cricketer, commentator & as a person, you were the best there's ever been & to top it off, an absolute gentleman… For me it was an honour & a privilege to call you a close friend & mentor, we had so many wonderful times together, talking cricket & in particular, our love & passion of leg spin bowling. I will cherish our entertaining dinners & all the fun times we shared over a long period of time. I would also like to thank you & Daphne for all your support & time you made for me as a young cricketer & leg spin bowler trying to make his way as an 18 year old, your tips & advice along the journey meant so much !!! Richie, you were loved by everyone, not just the cricket family, you were the godfather of cricket & you will be missed by all… R.I.P my friend #hero #BowledRichie

A post shared by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23) on


Cricket Australia Chairman Wally Edwards called Benaud “the treasure grandfather of the game”, adding, “He became a favourite of the masses as the long-serving anchor of the Nine Network’s cricket coverage in Australia and the BBC and Channel 4 in the UK. His crisp style, dry humour, understated delivery, and array of jackets made him one of the most loved personalities on television as he brought cricket to the lives of millions.”

Current Australia captain Michael Clarke also paid tribute, saying on Australian TV, “He was a great player and a great captain, a wonderful leader of men and he continued that off the field.”

Former England batsman and commentator Geoffrey Boycott added his reflections on social media.

As did current and former Australian players.

Australian prime minister Tony Abbott paid his respects as the government announced they would be offering the family a state funeral. He said, “To most Australians Richie Benaud was cricket. He personified its traditions and its values.

“While many Australians only know Richard Benaud as the voice of cricket, we should not forget that in his day he was a cricketer with few equals. It was why he was so insightful as a commentator.”

Test Match Special commentator Jonathan Agnew wrote a piece on the BBC Sport website in which he praised Benaud’s succinct style: “His incredible knack was knowing what to say and when to say it – usually as briefly as possible,” Agnew wrote.

“Richie’s basic premise was not to speak unless he could add something to the television pictures.”

But Benaud’s voice travelled much further than England and Australia. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara said on Twitter that he “defined an era”.

Australian cricket broadcaster Jim Maxwell also pointed to his knack for only saying what needed to be said. He explained, “he was one of those television commentators who knew that the picture told the story, and if you didn’t have anything to add to it, don’t say anything.

“And he waited for the crowd, waited for the moment and then dropped in a word or a line or some drollery that added so much more weight to what everyone had seen.”

Advertisement

Read a selection of the touching comments on Twitter below.

Tags

You might like

121920

Sport How much is too much cricket for England's Test side?

imagenotavailable1

Jonathan Agnew: why the banter of Test Match Special beats “boring” over-prepared commentators

141941.915ecec3-2099-423e-a2b8-93eaf721cfd3

Live cricket returns to BBC TV for the first time in 21 years

imagenotavailable1

David Gower on England’s cricketing rivalry with Australia

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more