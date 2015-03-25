Keith Lemon and McBusted team up for Back to the Future anniversary special

We bet Doc Brown and Marty never imagined that the future held this, not even in their wildest dreams....

It’s 30 years since Marty McFly and Doc Brown took us Back to The Future in the Delorean and to celebrate ITV’s got something, err, special planned.

Celebrity Juice’s own Keith Lemon (who is apparently a massive BTTF fan) is set to host a 90-minute tribute to the film, with celebrity guests stepping in to fill the original actors’ shoes as he recreates the iconic scenes.

Paddy McGuinness will be taking a leaf out of Biff’s book while Gino D’Acampo swaps the kitchen for the lab as Doc Brown. And who else but McBusted – who have basically spent their entire career paying tribute to the movie – could perform that classic song, Johnny B. Goode?

Lemon’s set to put his, err, signature spin on proceedings and will head to Hollywood to meet the people behind the film. His “transatlantic pilgrimage” (as the official ITV statement describes it) will involve visiting the film’s locations, meeting some of the cast and crew, and even catching up with co-creator Bob Gale.

He’ll also meet BTTF boffins and superfans like himself, and having a go on a real working hoverboard. Sounds like the very definition of bang tidy, eh?

“Never did I fink 30 years ago I’d be on telly doing a ‘docu-com’ about 30 years of Back t’ future” Lemon explains. “It’s well documented that I’m a massive BTTF fan but I’m not well documented for mecking documentaries. I’m very excited. I feel like a geeky 40 year old virgin, accept I’m not 40 and I’ve had loads of sex. Let’s get that flux capacitor fluxing!”

If you’d prefer something a little less zesty, there’s also a fan-made crowd-funded Back To The Future documentary due for release later this year.

Back In Time will see the cast, crew and fans exploring “the classic time-travel trilogy’s resonance throughout our culture 30 years after Marty went Back in Time” and will feature interviews with Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson.

Keith Lemon’s Back to the Future Tribute will air on ITV2 in the autumn

