First look at William Hurt in Channel 4’s Humans

We’ve already had a peek at a dishevelled Colin Morgan in this upcoming sci-fi series, and now Channel 4 has unveiled Oscar-winner William Hurt who plays a rogue doctor.

Humans plays out in a parallel present. Hurt portrays widower George, who treats his out-of-date robot servant (known as Synths) more like a son than a piece of machinery. The drama promises to explore the chilling consequences of sharing life with eerily human machines, in a Channel 4, Kudos and AMC co-production being billed as “ambitious”.

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, The Honourable Woman), Tom Goodman-Hill (The Devil’s Whore, Mr Selfridge), Rebecca Front (The Thick Of It, Just William), Neil Maskell (Utopia, The Mimic) and Gemma Chan (Dates, Fresh Meat – who can be seen in character here) also star.

Humans will air on Channel 4 this summer.