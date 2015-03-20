26 life lessons learned from Harry Potter

He may have solemnly sworn he was up to no good but we could still learn some fairly solid life lessons from The Boy Who Lived...

Managing the mischief of life isn’t always an easy task but sometimes, as if by magic, we’ll come across someone who can make dealing with things that little bit easier.

J.K Rowling and her boy wizard Harry Potter have done just that for millions of book and film lovers alike, offering enchanting nuggets of wisdom from page to screen.

Here are just a selection of the life lessons we’ve learned from The Boy Who Lived, his friends and family and his inspiring Hogwarts headmaster…