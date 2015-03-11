Top Gear presenters react to Jeremy Clarkson’s suspension on Twitter

Jeremy Clarkson and his co-stars James May and Richard Hammond take to social media following Clarkson's suspension from the show

Jeremy Clarkson and his Top Gear co-hosts have taken to Twitter to respond to the show’s latest scandal – Clarkson’s suspension following an alleged “fracas” with a producer – with their usual trademark banter.

James May kicked things off, tweeting a reference to the Save Clarkson petition which has sprung up overnight, suggesting fans might want to focus on saving something more useful…

Save Clarkson? Save empty cardboard boxes and off-cuts of string. They're far more useful. — James May (@MrJamesMay) March 11, 2015

…before embarking on a debate with fellow presenter Richard Hammond about what should fill Top Gear’s 9:00pm slot this Sunday, after the show was pulled from the schedules.

No Top Gear this weekend, apparently. How about 633 Squadron instead? @JeremyClarkson @RichardHammond — James May (@MrJamesMay) March 10, 2015

No, surely, Last of the Summer Wine; no one will notice the difference. Job done.@MrJamesMay @JeremyClarkson — Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) March 10, 2015

Meanwhile, instead of referencing his suspension directly, Clarkson himself took the opportunity to poke fun at Labour leader Ed Milliband…

Sorry Ed. It seems I knocked your “I’m a human” piece down the news agenda. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 10, 2015

Sunday’s show was set to feature Clarkson, Hammond and May getting to grips with classic cars including a Fiat 124 Spider, an MGB GT and a Peugeot 304 Cabriolet, with ex-footballer and presenter Gary Lineker taking to the track as the ‘star in a reasonably priced car’.