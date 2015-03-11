Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Top Gear presenters react to Jeremy Clarkson’s suspension on Twitter

Top Gear presenters react to Jeremy Clarkson’s suspension on Twitter

Jeremy Clarkson and his co-stars James May and Richard Hammond take to social media following Clarkson's suspension from the show

imagenotavailable1

Jeremy Clarkson and his Top Gear co-hosts have taken to Twitter to respond to the show’s latest scandal – Clarkson’s suspension following an alleged “fracas” with a producer – with their usual trademark banter.

Advertisement

James May kicked things off, tweeting a reference to the Save Clarkson petition which has sprung up overnight, suggesting fans might want to focus on saving something more useful…

…before embarking on a debate with fellow presenter Richard Hammond about what should fill Top Gear’s 9:00pm slot this Sunday, after the show was pulled from the schedules. 

Meanwhile, instead of referencing his suspension directly, Clarkson himself took the opportunity to poke fun at Labour leader Ed Milliband… 

Advertisement

Sunday’s show was set to feature Clarkson, Hammond and May getting to grips with classic cars including a Fiat 124 Spider, an MGB GT and a Peugeot 304 Cabriolet, with ex-footballer and presenter Gary Lineker taking to the track as the ‘star in a reasonably priced car’.

Tags

All about Top Gear

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: Top Gear - TX: 25/02/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Matt LeBlanc with a Jaguar F-Type SVR Matt LeBlanc - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jeff Spicer BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Chris Evans: “I didn’t want to be a pawn in a chess game involving three of my friends”

imagenotavailable1

Jeremy Clarkson: My phone was hacked to post “obscene” tweet sign about a “slope”

imagenotavailable1

Jeremy Clarkson and co’s final Top Gear appearances will be moving says show insider

imagenotavailable1

James May: I won’t do Top Gear without Jeremy Clarkson – but he could still come back

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more