Can you complete the Spock quotes?

In honour of Leonard Nimoy, how well do you know the Vulcan's best moments?

The logical and cerebral Mr Spock, as played by the late Leonard Nimoy, was an icon for smart kids everywhere. He possessed the strength of three humans but thought and talked his way out of problems rather than use his nerve pinch. Couple with a wry sense of humour (although he would never admit such a human trait), Spock is one of the most quotable heroes in all of sci-fi.

But how well do you know your Vulcan aphorisms? It’s time to find out.