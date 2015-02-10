Coronation Street spoilers: next week’s episodes in 60 seconds

16-20 February: Jason's suspicions boil over, Jenny Bradley is back, while Callum tells Max that he's his dad

Jason accuses his dad Tony of having an affair with Eva – and starts throwing punches. Has Todd’s wicked scheming paid off?

Kevin tries his hand at internet dating and finds himself out with Jenny Bradley. But what reception will she get when he takes her to the Rovers Return?

Linda snaps and tells Owen it’s time the girls found out the truth. Yet the exposure of Owen’s lies looks set to rip the Armstrong family apart.

And David is left gutted when he realises that Callum has applied for a residency order for Max. But further horror is to come when Callum tells the young lad that he is his real father…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street below: