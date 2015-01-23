Accessibility Links

Singing Let It Go makes Glee’s Lea Michelle sick, literally

Singing Frozen's famous tune didn't exactly go to plan for the Glee star when she ended up letting go of her breakfast...

There’s a good chance you’re feeling fed up with Disney’s super-popular animated hit Frozen.

Maybe, a year on from the release of the chirpy flick, you feel a little nauseous when your little ones joyfully press play. AGAIN. Perhaps bile rises up in your throat when Elsa starts belting out that catchy tune – and then you get unpleasantly dizzy when you realise you’re actually humming it on your way to work? 

Well, spare a thought for poor Glee star Lea Michelle whose reaction to the catchy song was to literally vomit. 

The 28-year-old star is tasked with singing the tune in the upcoming final season of Glee. But filming didn’t exactly go to plan when, instead of letting go of the fears that once controlled her, she ended up letting go of her breakfast… 

“I was singing, there was snow falling,” Michelle said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I looked up, trying to make it magical and beautiful and ended up choking on the snow and vomiting on the ground.” 

And Michelle can’t even take solace from the song’s lyrics “The past is in the past” because the unfortunate moment was actually caught on camera. 

“They have it in slow motion, on film,” admitted the star.

Watch Lea Michelle’s vomit-free version of Let It Go: 

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnyw_WhVaTY

