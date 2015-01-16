Accessibility Links

Home
News
Pick your Oscars 2015 Best Picture winner

Pick your Oscars 2015 Best Picture winner

On February 22nd the Academy members' choices will be revealed in Los Angeles - but now's the chance to have your say...

imagenotavailable1

The nominations are in – and so begins the anxious month-long wait for the actors, actresses, directors, producers, make-up artists, vision mixers, editors, sound engineers, costume designers (well, you get the idea) that have received a nod.

Advertisement

Sadly, unlike truly important contests like the X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing, the Oscars are not decided by the people as they fumble around to find their mobile phone on a table full of takeaway on Saturday night. 

Perhaps one day the Academy elite will see sense and let us have our say – but for now, you’ll just have to cast your vote in the major categories here on RadioTimes.com.

First up it’s the Best Picture category which sees American SniperBirdmanBoyhoodThe Grand Budapest HotelThe Imitation GameSelma, The Theory of Everything and Whiplash battle it out. 

We’ll pass your results on to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in good time for them to (not) include your views…

Advertisement

Happy voting!

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo give their Oscars 2015 picks

imagenotavailable1

Watch the short film that became Whiplash

imagenotavailable1

Oscars 2015: Julianne Moore wins best actress

imagenotavailable1

Oscars 2015: the nominees in full

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more