Sherlock special filming diary

Possible spoilers. Stay up to date with the latest location, casting and filming news, insider info and sheer speculation from the Sherlock 2015 special shoot

Tuesday 1 July 2014

Something’s coming…

Just before 9pm, Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss posted a series of mysterious Twitter messages: “It’s all gone dark… Something’s coming… Or someone…”. They were followed up half an hour later by one from the official BBC1 account promising “Details at 2.21pm tomorrow”.

Ahead of the big reveal, we found ways to amuse ourselves…

And came up with some theories about what it all meant…



After that, all we could do was wait…

Wednesday 2 July 2014

An announcement

At the appointed time (2:21pm) and place (Twitter) came the announcement fans had been waiting for – series four of Sherlock would be preceded by a one-off special that would tackle the mystery of Moriarty’s apparent return and would begin filming in January 2015.

We're ready to unleash the most shocking and surprising series of #Sherlock yet. The only thing is to expect is the unexpected… #221back — BBC One (@BBCOne) July 2, 2014

Cue a certain amount of excitement…

Tuesday 25 November 2014

The script read-through – and a puzzling pic

The cast gathered together for the initial table read-through of the script today. But even more intriguing was the first official picture for the special, which showed Sherlock and John in period costume. What could it all mean…?

Monday 5 January 2015

Back to work…

As we all went back to work after the Christmas break, so did the cast of Sherlock, heading down to Bristol where the majority of filming on the special is set to take place…

On my way West. It begins… #Sherlock — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) January 5, 2015

Tuesday 6 January 2015

Filming begins – and so does #Setlock

And we’re off! Filming began in earnest today and to Mark the occasion, Mr Gatiss posted this puntastic tweet.

And of course, when Sherlock starts shooting, #Setlockers are never far behind…