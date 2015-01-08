Should I take my child to see Fifty Shades of Grey?

With Jamie Dornan’s film given a lenient R rating, we weigh up the pros and cons of watching it as a family

Well, spank us rotten. Fifty Shades of Grey, the film adaptation of the phenomenally successful erotic novel, has been awarded an R rating in America for “strong sexual content including dialogue, some unusual behaviour and graphic nudity, and for language.”

While fairly hefty, this avoids the harshest NC-17 rating that may have reduced box office takings. Intriguingly, the R rating also means that teenagers and children under 17 can view the film, as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. So, the question is, should you take your children to this celebration of sadomasochistic sex?

Pro

Anastasia Steele is a bright young college student, a perfect role model.

Con

“Don’t get your panties in such a twist… and give me back mine.”

Pro

Millionaire Christian Grey shows young boys how they can be masculine, successful and sensitive.

Con

“Careful not to touch my stinging behind, we are spooning again. He kisses me softly beside my ear.”

Pro

Discipline is important when raising a child.

Con

“At the touch of leather, I quiver and gasp.”

Pro

They will learn more about knots than years of being in the Scouts and Girl Guides.

Con

“Right now, I just want to tie you up and **** senseless. Are you ready for that?”

Pro

As a high profile adaptation, Fifty Shades of Grey may encourage your child to read books.

Con

They will be reading Fifty Shades of Grey.

Pro

It’s the perfect opportunity to whisper lessons about the birds and bees into your child’s ear, a comforting hand resting on their shoulder.

Con

“He’s my very own Christian Grey-flavoured popsicle.”

Pro

Jamie Dornan’s penis does not appear.

Con

Jamie Dornan’s penis does not appear.

Fifty Shades of Grey will be released in UK cinemas on 14th February, Valentine’s Day