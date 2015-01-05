The Rover, Life of Crime, The Grand Seduction: 5 January’s new DVDs reviewed
In this week’s releases: Guy Pearce wants his car back, Jennifer Aniston is held to ransom and Brendan Gleeson woos Taylor Kitsch
The Rover (15)
4 stars
Robert Pattinson in a dystopian Oz
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for The Rover
Life of Crime (15)
3 stars
Tim Robbins doesn’t want his wife back
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for Life of Crime
The Grand Seduction (12)
2 stars
Come to Newfoundland – and stay
Format: DVD
Read our review for The Grand Seduction
Deliver Us from Evil (15)
3 stars
Cop Eric Bana tackles a demonic uprising
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Read our review for Deliver Us from Evil