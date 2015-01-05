Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The Rover, Life of Crime, The Grand Seduction: 5 January’s new DVDs reviewed

The Rover, Life of Crime, The Grand Seduction: 5 January’s new DVDs reviewed

In this week’s releases: Guy Pearce wants his car back, Jennifer Aniston is held to ransom and Brendan Gleeson woos Taylor Kitsch

imagenotavailable1

The Rover (15)
4 stars

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson in a dystopian Oz

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for The Rover

Life of Crime (15)
3 stars

Tim Robbins doesn’t want his wife back

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for Life of Crime

The Grand Seduction (12)
2 stars

Come to Newfoundland – and stay

Format: DVD

Read our review for The Grand Seduction

Deliver Us from Evil (15)
3 stars

Cop Eric Bana tackles a demonic uprising

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Read our review for Deliver Us from Evil

Advertisement

 

Tags

All about The Rover

imagenotavailable1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Muppets Most Wanted, Calvary, Divergent – 11 August’s new DVDs reviewed

imagenotavailable1

Jupiter Ascending, The Second Best Marigold Hotel, It Follows: 29 June’s new DVDs

imagenotavailable1

Man Up, Spooks: the Greater Good and Sunshine Superman: 28 September’s new DVDs

imagenotavailable1

Gone Girl, Maps to the Stars, The Face of Love: 2 February’s new DVDs reviewed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more