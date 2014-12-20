The Doctor will be the face of the next British banknote…if kids have their say

Children have voted for Doctor Who's Time Lord to adorn the next banknote, as well as Sherlock Holmes, Wayne Rooney and One Direction

William Shakespeare, Elizabeth Fry, Charles Darwin: British banknotes are reserved for the nation’s most distinguished figures, for those who have enriched our culture, society and understanding of the world. So it makes perfect sense that the next hero to be gazing up from your wallet will be the Doctor, saviour of Earth – especially Britain – and cultural icon. That is, if children have anything to do with the decision.

Yes, Doctor Who’s Time Lord has been voted by the nation’s 7-16 year-olds as the person they most want to see on future currency. Out of 2000 children surveyed by Yorkshire Building Society, the Doctor was the overwhelming favourite with one in six children (17%) selecting him to front a new generation of banknotes.

The Doctor – currently being played by Peter Capaldi – was in esteemed company. “Mum and Dad” were the next most popular choice with just over 10% of the vote, followed by X Factor judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, boyband One Direction and footballer Wayne Rooney. Other answers given included Radio 1 breakfast DJ Nick Grimshaw, Winston Churchill, Stephen Hawking and Sherlock Holmes.

As can be seen above, it wouldn’t be the first time the Doctor has appeared on money – albeit, not legal tender. This prop banknote was created for the 2006 Christmas episode The Runaway Bride. Strict Bank of England guidelines limit the production of fake banknotes for TV and film, so the Doctor Who art department had to create notes that looked authentic on screen but were obviously not genuine currency on closer inspection – hence David Tennant’s face.

If Peter Capaldi’s current Doctor were to appear on the note, however, he would be the third Scotsman to appear on a Bank of England note. 18th century economist Adam Smith was the first Scotsman to feature on an English banknote – a series of £20 notes – in March 2007. Scottish inventor and mechanical engineer James Watt was the second, appearing on £50 notes in 2011.

If the Doctor weren’t held back by the fact that he’s a fictional time-travelling alien and kids had their say, he would see himself keeping company with Winston Churchill and Jane Austen, who will respectively appear on the £5 note in 2016 and the £10 note circa-2017.