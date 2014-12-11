Mad Max: Fury Road trailer puts Tom Hardy in the driving seat

The reboot of the Mel Gibson post-apocalyptic film series also stars Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult

https://youtube.com/watch?v=rtKfNYpXp3c%26hl%3Den%26fs%3D1

Advertisement

Tom Hardy is Max Rockatansky in the latest trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road, the reboot of the post-apocalyptic petrolhead movie classic – and it’s got all the explosions, classical music and former Skins actors one could hope for.

Mel Gibson first starred as the character in Greg Miller’s 1979 surprise hit Mad Max, with two more films following (The Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome) before the franchise was apparently put to bed in 1985. However, this new teaser confirms that after years in development Mad Max is alive and well – and doing a hell of a lot of desert driving.

The odd and atmospheric trailer gives us a good look at the expansive, sandy, dystopian world that Max inhabits as well as its inhabitants, including X-Men: Days of Future Past and Skins star Nicholas Hoult as the rather chapped Nux and Charlize Theron as rebellious Furiosa.

There are, of course, also lots of car crashes and fights. It is Mad Max, after all.

Advertisement

Mad Max: Fury Road will be released in May 2015