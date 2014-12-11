Kirsten Dunst to star in Fargo series two

The Spider-Man actress will play a beautician who dreams of working in Hollywood but stays trapped in Minnesota

Kirsten Dunst will play a lead role in series two of Fargo, the TV adaptation of the 1996 Coen brothers film.

Advertisement

The Melancholia actress has signed up to portray Peggy Blomquist, “a small town beautician with big city dreams who is trying to figure out who she really is and what she really wants as she struggles with traditional societal expectations. She shares her home with her husband Ed.”

Breaking Bad actor Jesse Plemons will play Peggy’s spouse, “a butcher’s assistant, who wants to be supportive of his wife’s self-discovery, even if he doesn’t quite understand it.”

Fargo, which earned an Emmy award for outstanding miniseries, marks Dunst’s first regular role on a TV series, after appearances in ER, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Portlandia.

While the plot of series two is expected to have a direct connection to the crimes, secrets and lies of the first series, the cast will be entirely new, with no involvement from Martin Freeman or Billy Bob Thornton.

Advertisement

Set in 1979 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, series two will act as a prequel to the first batch of episodes, focusing on young cop-turned-diner owner Lou Solverson (not yet cast) who recently returned from the Vietnam War. The plot is likely to revolve around a harrowing case that Solverson experienced in his youth which was often referred to in series one.