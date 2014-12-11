How to apply for Big Brother 2015

Think you could be the ultimate housemate?

The last Big Brother series was given the theme of “power trip” where housemates could access a “Gogglebox” pod to spy on each other all day and night. With paranoia rife and tension high, it was Helen Wood – a 27-year-old salon manager from Bolton – who battled her way to the £100,000 prize.

Advertisement

Does that sound up your street? Keep reading…

Channel 5 has announced that Big Brother will be back in 2015, and that applications are open for contestants – “the most diverse, entertaining, interesting, individual and best housemates ever”.

So, if you think you’ve got what it takes, apply by either emailing Channel 5 on bigbrotherteam2015@endemoluk.com, fill in this online form, or call 03335 777 760 (local rates and mobile charges will vary).

Further details of the new series of Big Brother have yet to be revealed, but Channel 5 said they would search “high and low for the best people we can find” and revealed that producers are “keen to be representative of all”.

Advertisement

So what are you waiting for? Ditch your normal housemates and get some new ones!