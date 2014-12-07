One Direction fans are loving Harry Styles and Ian McKellen’s bromance

The band and The Hobbit star appeared together on Graham Norton. And now there is this

Welcome to the Internet, where a 75 actor and an entire boyband can become one of history’s greatest bromances.

Ian McKellen and One Direction appeared on the Graham Norton show together last week, and they got on rather well. McKellen even wore a One Direction t-shirt. Despite this, the star of The Hobbit admitted he had been disappointed by the band years before, when he was filming in New Zealand and they were performing nearby: “You were meant to come and see us filming after your final concert,” he explained. “So I thought I would go and have a look at them, see who they are. Very enjoyable, thank you.

“Anyway they didn’t show up the next day because…why? I don’t know why. What had happened after your last concert?”

Cue Harry Styles guilty face.

For his part, Harry ‘the Cute One’ revealed the time he skived to watch all of the Lord of the Rings: “I was off school ill once and I think I did them with my friend.”

“You’re amazing,” Harry told Ian.

“So are you,” Ian told Harry.

Then they had a wee hug and the world lost its mind.

PLEASEDONT EVER FORGET THIS — jingle hell batool (@takeiteasyharry) December 7, 2014

breaking: harry styles’ december girlfriend this year is sir ian mckellen — finnish fairy (@fobholic) December 7, 2014

ian mckellen and harry bein all cute on the graham norton show im gonna go jump off a cliff now bye — Gillian Barrere (@criminalblonde) December 7, 2014

if people are writing fic about Ian mckellen and harry the world will be ending soon — jj project enthusiast 🍷(hiatus 🛫) (@jaenumb) December 7, 2014

But is there fan art? Yes, of course there is fan art.

https://instagram.com/p/wSDiptB5FS/



You can watch the full interview below. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have fan fiction to write…

https://youtube.com/watch?v=YPoOz0F-s2I%26hl%3Den%26fs%3D1