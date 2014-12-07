Accessibility Links

One Direction fans are loving Harry Styles and Ian McKellen’s bromance

The band and The Hobbit star appeared together on Graham Norton. And now there is this

Welcome to the Internet, where a 75 actor and an entire boyband can become one of history’s greatest bromances.

Ian McKellen and One Direction appeared on the Graham Norton show together last week, and they got on rather well. McKellen even wore a One Direction t-shirt. Despite this, the star of The Hobbit admitted he had been disappointed by the band years before, when he was filming in New Zealand and they were performing nearby: “You were meant to come and see us filming after your final concert,” he explained. “So I thought I would go and have a look at them, see who they are. Very enjoyable, thank you.

“Anyway they didn’t show up the next day because…why? I don’t know why. What had happened after your last concert?”

Cue Harry Styles guilty face.

For his part, Harry ‘the Cute One’ revealed the time he skived to watch all of the Lord of the Rings: “I was off school ill once and I think I did them with my friend.”

“You’re amazing,” Harry told Ian.

“So are you,” Ian told Harry.

Then they had a wee hug and the world lost its mind.

But is there fan art? Yes, of course there is fan art.

https://instagram.com/p/wSDiptB5FS/

You can watch the full interview below. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have fan fiction to write…

https://youtube.com/watch?v=YPoOz0F-s2I%26hl%3Den%26fs%3D1

