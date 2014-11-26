Grantchester to return for a second series

Charismatic clergyman Sidney Chambers is set to solve more mysterious crimes in Grantchester.

ITV have confirmed plans to recommission the hit period drama, which starred James Norton as “hot vicar” Sidney and Robson Green as his unlikely friend and partner-in-crime (solving), Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.

Set in the picturesque Cambridgeshire countryside, the first series of Grantchester followed the pair as they investigated wrong-doing in their small community during the 1950s. The drama is based on the novels of James Runice, who was inspired to pen the stories by his father Robert, the former Archbishop of Canterbury.

“We received a tremendous audience reaction to Grantchester. It was so well received so it was an easy decision to commission a new series,” said ITV’s director of drama Steve November.

“I’m delighted with how the audience have taken to Grantchester, and I’m very happy that ITV have asked us to make a second series. The show is a joy to make, so we can’t wait to get back to working on it,” added Diederick Santer, founder of production company Lovely Day.

Lead writer Daisy Coulam will return to pen the new episodes which will be filmed in London and Grantchester village next year.

