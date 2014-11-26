Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Grantchester to return for a second series

Grantchester to return for a second series

James Norton will be back on ITV as charismatic clergyman Sidney Chambers

imagenotavailable1

Charismatic clergyman Sidney Chambers is set to solve more mysterious crimes in Grantchester.

Advertisement

ITV have confirmed plans to recommission the hit period drama, which starred James Norton as “hot vicar” Sidney and Robson Green as his unlikely friend and partner-in-crime (solving), Detective Inspector Geordie Keating. 

Set in the picturesque Cambridgeshire countryside, the first series of Grantchester followed the pair as they investigated wrong-doing in their small community during the 1950s. The drama is based on the novels of James Runice, who was inspired to pen the stories by his father Robert, the former Archbishop of Canterbury

“We received a tremendous audience reaction to Grantchester. It was so well received so it was an easy decision to commission a new series,” said ITV’s director of drama Steve November. 

“I’m delighted with how the audience have taken to Grantchester, and I’m very happy that ITV have asked us to make a second series. The show is a joy to make, so we can’t wait to get back to working on it,” added Diederick Santer, founder of production company Lovely Day. 

Advertisement

Lead writer Daisy Coulam will return to pen the new episodes which will be filmed in London and Grantchester village next year. 

What was the best TV show of 2014? 

Vote now!

Tags

All about Grantchester

James Norton in ITV's Grantchester (ITV, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Grantchester isn’t Heartbeat in the Fens

imagenotavailable1

Neil Morrissey joins the cast of Grantchester

imagenotavailable1

The internet has a crush on Grantchester’s “hot vicar”

imagenotavailable1

What was the inspiration for Grantchester’s crime-fighting vicar?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more