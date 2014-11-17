Watch live Imitation Game discussion with Benedict Cumberbatch

Can’t sleep for thinking about Benedict Cumberbatch? Well your dreams (if you could dream) are about to come true. The British actor is going to take part in a live discussion to promote his (awfully well received) new film The Imitation Game. And you can tune in below! The discussion is due to start at about 3am GMT.

Advertisement

The reason it’s happening in the dead of British night? It’s being hosted by the 92Y community centre in New York.

Advertisement

Go on, stay up and watch it all. Who needs sleep when you’ve got Cumberbatch?