Fans back campaign to see Luke Newberry cast in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

#LukeForNewt is now officially a thing

Last month I wrote an article detailing the many reasons I would like to see In The Flesh star Luke Newberry play Newt Scamander in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The trilogy is based on the book by the same name, which fans of the original Harry Potter series will know is a textbook that Harry and co use during their time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Newt Scamander, the fictitious author of the book, is a magizoologist (ie. he studies magical creatures). The film will kick off in 1920s New York, following Scamander as he uncovers the information needed for his book.

Newberry almost appeared in the Harry Potter series, telling me “that was the most exciting week of my life”. But his scenes as the son of Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks), Teddy Lupin – originally slated to appear in the final film’s epilogue – were cut.

Now there’s another chance: let’s get him back in, I say. And it seems others agree.

Newberry has a Bafta nomination under his belt for his role as zombie Kieren in In the Flesh and series writer Dominic Mitchell agrees with this casting suggestion. He even tweeted Rowling herself that it’s a “no-brainer”.

Fans have even kicked off a #LukeforNewt hashtag, tweeting messages of support and calling on Rowling to consider the casting:

