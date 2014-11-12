Fans back campaign to see Luke Newberry cast in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Last month I wrote an article detailing the many reasons I would like to see In The Flesh star Luke Newberry play Newt Scamander in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The trilogy is based on the book by the same name, which fans of the original Harry Potter series will know is a textbook that Harry and co use during their time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Newt Scamander, the fictitious author of the book, is a magizoologist (ie. he studies magical creatures). The film will kick off in 1920s New York, following Scamander as he uncovers the information needed for his book.

Newberry almost appeared in the Harry Potter series, telling me “that was the most exciting week of my life”. But his scenes as the son of Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks), Teddy Lupin – originally slated to appear in the final film’s epilogue – were cut.

Now there’s another chance: let’s get him back in, I say. And it seems others agree.

Newberry has a Bafta nomination under his belt for his role as zombie Kieren in In the Flesh and series writer Dominic Mitchell agrees with this casting suggestion. He even tweeted Rowling herself that it’s a “no-brainer”.

Fans have even kicked off a #LukeforNewt hashtag, tweeting messages of support and calling on Rowling to consider the casting:

#LukeForNewt is now officially a thing. Hurrah. Now just to find out who the decision makers are and let them know. #SaveInTheFlesh — zoe (@zoe_hayes) November 9, 2014

#LukeForNewt I can’t begin to fathom how amazing that would be @lukenewberry — Sadie (@221B_aber) November 9, 2014

Hey Guys! Tweet #LukeForNewt @jk_rowling to Show her we want luke! — Kim (́◉◞౪◟◉) (@brknsaltprince) November 10, 2014

Let's support @lukenewberry he would be perfect for this role!! #LukeForNewt — jeeoolya (@jeeoolya) November 9, 2014

#Lukefornewt can u imagine him casting a spell because i totally can *faints* pic.twitter.com/U9IHCENpxN — Ella. (@thevilyouknow) November 9, 2014

No one can be Newt Scamander like Luke, promise you, guys. He is the best #LukeForNewt — Aiyna (@ainawazovski) November 10, 2014

Don't know if i'd be able to handle seeing him on big screen but you bet i'm willing to find out #LukeForNewt @lukenewberry @jk_rowling — SandraG.N.🌸HIATUS🌸 (@Saganu) November 10, 2014

