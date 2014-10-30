What would Sherlock do?

A few choice Sherlock phrases to deal with life's little problems...

Sometimes finding just the right thing to say at just the right time is hard. People catch you off guard and you only come up with the perfect response hours later. But ponder your words no more. When those little annoyances of life pop up to bother you, turn to BBC’s favourite detective, Sherlock Holmes, for that perfect quick-witted response…

At Christmas if things are getting a bit too jolly…

After that annoying co-worker has finished telling you their brilliant ideas…

For when your friend won’t stop talking about their new relationship

When someone asks, ‘Why are you looking at me like that?’

Stuck for ice-breakers on a first date? Try this:

Just started out as a teacher? Meet the students:

When two of you arrive at a restaurant and the waiter asks if you want a table for two

When a self-service supermarket till asks you to scan something again

When someone says something ridiculous to you on Twitter

And finally for when the tube gets packed on your commute home…