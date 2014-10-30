Accessibility Links

Shaun the Sheep sends Christmas bleatings in these brilliant gifs

Who knew farmyard animals could pull crackers so expertly? Have a look at these exclusive gifs from the Wallace and Gromit creators to get you in the Yuletide mood early...

Whether or not you’re feeling ready for Christmas, it’s never a bad time to watch Shaun the Sheep don reindeer antlers and do the conga… 

Or to see Shaun help a dog pull a Christmas cracker…

See, don’t you feel Christmassy now?

Shaun the Sheep started life in Nick Park’s Wallace and Gromit film A Close Shave and has risen to dizzy heights of popularity with his own successful spin-off. 

So to celebrate the release of Christmas Bleatings, a DVD of much-loved Shaun’s biggest adventures plus a sneak-peek of his upcoming big-screen debut, Aardman Studios have given us these exclusive Christmassy gifs. Share, enjoy and spread the Christmas bleatings!

