Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood says Scott Mills “can’t dance in any way, shape or form”

The acerbic judge gives his half term report on the current crop of contestants – and for most of them it won’t make pleasant reading…

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is not a man to mince his words, as we all know.

But even those Strictly contestants who have been on the sharp end of a Horwood hammering might be wincing after reading this week’s Radio Times magazine.

Delivering his half-term assessments of the surviving contestants he says of Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills: “Scott can’t dance in any way, shape or form. I like to think anyone can be taught, but I fear he may prove some people just can’t be. He thinks otherwise, but there’s no communication between his mind and body.”

Revel Horwood is not too kind about Judy Murray either, telling the magazine: “She needs to try to relax a bit! She’s just so stiff — she needs to take a chill pill. I know that my comments about her having rigor mortis and resembling Nelson’s column hurt her slightly, but unfortunately for her they were rather accurate.”

