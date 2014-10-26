How fans reacted to new Doctor Who finale trailer

Dark Water and Death in Heaven two-part series finale preview sets theories in motion

At the end of last night’s Doctor Who episode In the Forest of the Night was a sneak peek trailer for the two-part series 8 finale Dark Water and Death in Heaven.

Advertisement

Which got people thinking

By nomad2009

"Dark Water = Evil River?? *strokes beard with intrigue*" O.O

The Moffat pun is strong in this one! #DoctorWho #DarkWater — Allons-y Arky™ (@Arcane_Sky) October 26, 2014

And got people excited

Hoards of fans were sharing the trailer online

The finale begins – Dark Water: Next Time Trailer – Doctor Who: Series 8…: http://t.co/BegTuO5van via @YouTube — Zach Seigel (@bitbater) October 26, 2014

And sharing ideas about what it could all mean

Eager to see what others had come up with

Can we talk about the preview for Dark Water for just a minute? #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/tYJeNlgHYB — Juli 💫 (@JuliWhoFly) October 26, 2014

Celebrity fans joined in

Next week on Doctor Who… Dark Water. Missy (and Seb) identity explained… http://t.co/tjUsSbKsDI — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) October 25, 2014

Some felt, well, positive and negative

Well that episode was a bit poo.

Dark Water looks like it could have potential, though. #DoctorWho — Ben Roberts OLD ACC. (@LJB_old) October 25, 2014

Spoilers were being avoided

This looks to be a major ***SPOILER*** So I've refrained from reading it – the synopsis for Dark Water #DoctorWho http://t.co/60FnqWqOHH — james brookes (@jamesb6155) October 16, 2014

Advertisement

But this probably just about sums it up