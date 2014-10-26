Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
How fans reacted to new Doctor Who finale trailer

How fans reacted to new Doctor Who finale trailer

Dark Water and Death in Heaven two-part series finale preview sets theories in motion

imagenotavailable1

At the end of last night’s Doctor Who episode In the Forest of the Night was a sneak peek trailer for the two-part series 8 finale Dark Water and Death in Heaven. 

Advertisement

Which got people thinking

And got people excited

Hoards of fans were sharing the trailer online

And sharing ideas about what it could all mean

Eager to see what others had come up with

Celebrity fans joined in

Some felt, well, positive and negative

Spoilers were being avoided

Advertisement

But this probably just about sums it up

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Effy, Cassie and Cook return in brand new Skins trailer

imagenotavailable1

Downton Abbey: Hugh Bonneville, Shirley MacLaine and Elizabeth McGovern on series three

116856

Netflix Casting call reveals three new Stranger Things 2 characters

imagenotavailable1

Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe to host Saturday Night Live

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more