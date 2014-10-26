How fans reacted to new Doctor Who finale trailer
Dark Water and Death in Heaven two-part series finale preview sets theories in motion
At the end of last night’s Doctor Who episode In the Forest of the Night was a sneak peek trailer for the two-part series 8 finale Dark Water and Death in Heaven.
Which got people thinking
By nomad2009
"Dark Water = Evil River??
*strokes beard with intrigue*"
O.O
The Moffat pun is strong in this one! #DoctorWho #DarkWater
— Allons-y Arky™ (@Arcane_Sky) October 26, 2014
And got people excited
Dark Water trailer though! :O #DoctorWho
— Emma (@emmatyognaught) October 26, 2014
Hoards of fans were sharing the trailer online
The finale begins – Dark Water: Next Time Trailer – Doctor Who: Series 8…: http://t.co/BegTuO5van via @YouTube
— Zach Seigel (@bitbater) October 26, 2014
And sharing ideas about what it could all mean
"@JuliWhoFly: Dark Water:
-Evil Clara?!
-UNIT!
-Kate Stewart!
-Osgood!
-CYBERMEN
-ASDFGHJKL#DoctorWho"
This is highly relevant
— Sanketh Jain (@SankethJain) October 26, 2014
Eager to see what others had come up with
Can we talk about the preview for Dark Water for just a minute? #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/tYJeNlgHYB
— Juli 💫 (@JuliWhoFly) October 26, 2014
Celebrity fans joined in
Next week on Doctor Who… Dark Water. Missy (and Seb) identity explained… http://t.co/tjUsSbKsDI
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) October 25, 2014
Some felt, well, positive and negative
Well that episode was a bit poo.
Dark Water looks like it could have potential, though. #DoctorWho
— Ben Roberts OLD ACC. (@LJB_old) October 25, 2014
Spoilers were being avoided
This looks to be a major ***SPOILER*** So I've refrained from reading it – the synopsis for Dark Water #DoctorWho http://t.co/60FnqWqOHH
— james brookes (@jamesb6155) October 16, 2014
But this probably just about sums it up
Next time trailer got me like #DoctorWho #DarkWater pic.twitter.com/bGGEaAmRYN
— Danyal (@DanyalWho) October 25, 2014