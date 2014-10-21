Oscar Pistorius sentenced to five years in prison

Judge Thokozile Masipa sentenced athlete to a maximum of five years imprisonment for the manslaughter of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius has been sentenced to a maximum of five years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of culpable homicide.

Judge Thokozile Masipa sentenced the South African athlete for the killing of Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius was also given a three-year suspended sentence for a firearms charge.

His defence team said they expected Pistorius to serve 10 months in prison before being considered for house arrest, although the prosecution said it is not up to the defence to determine the length of time served. They argue that Pistorius should serve a minimum of 20 months in jail, a third of the sentence.

The International Paralympic Committee have also confirmed that Pistorius will not be allowed to compete at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Judge Masipa said during the sentencing that a non-custodial sentence would not be appropriate despite the defence’s calls for community service and house arrest.

“A non-custodial sentence would send the wrong message to the community,” she said. “On the other hand, a long sentence would also not be appropriate either, as it would lack the element of mercy.”

The judge concluded that her sentence was “fair and just, both to society and to the accused”.