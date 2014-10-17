Twin Peaks book to give insight into the last 25 years of the characters’ lives

"The Secret Lives of Twin Peaks" by series co-creator Mark Frost delves deeper into the Laura Palmer mystery and reveals what inhabitants have been up to since 1992

As if it wasn’t exciting enough that Twin Peaks is returning in 2016, we’ve now got something else to look forward to between now and the next time we get to see Agent Cooper drinking that damn fine coffee again.

The cult show’s co-creator and executive producer Mark Frost has announced that he is working on a novel called The Secret Lives of Twin Peaks which reveals “what happened to the people of that iconic fictional town since we last saw them 25 years ago.”

So instead of wondering what Special Agent Dale Cooper, Audrey, The Log Lady, the small dancing man and the other denizens of Twin Peaks have been doing for the last quarter of a century, we’ll actually know.

Frost says the book, which will be released in late 2015, also offers “a deeper glimpse into the central mystery that was only touched on by the original series.



“This has long been a dream project of mine that will bring a whole other aspect of the world of Twin Peaks to life, for old fans and new. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

This isn’t the first official Twin Peaks book, with Jennifer Lynch’s The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer released in 1990 and Twin Peaks: An Access Guide to the Town published in 1991. But now that Mark Frost is to unearth the mystery of the last two decades, we’re going to be really prepared for Twin Peak’s return to TV in 2016.



To paraphrase Special Agent Cooper, we have no idea where this new book will lead us but we have a definite feeling it will be a place both wonderful and strange…

