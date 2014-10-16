Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Miranda Hart to star in Gogglebox special for Channel 4’s Stand up to Cancer

Miranda Hart to star in Gogglebox special for Channel 4’s Stand up to Cancer

Comedian will do one of her favourite things - watch the telly - for the fundraising telethon on Friday

imagenotavailable1

We’ve all seen Miranda Hart sitting on the sofa watching telly as her sitcom alter ego in the BBC comedy Miranda.

Advertisement

But this Friday, she’s doing exactly that, but as herself – recreating the hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox in a celebrity special that’s been recorded for C4’s fundraiser Stand Up to Cancer. She will also be accompanied by her Miranda co-stars Sarah Hadland and Tom Ellis.

Watching The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing will not be a chore for the woman who describes herself as “living and breathing light entertainment”. She added: “Strictly Come Dancing is my religion.”

“I do love to cry. I’ll cry at the drop of a hat. I’ll cry at your basic television programme, let alone a weepie. But not big, heavy, serious crying. I haven’t done that for a while, which is a relief. More like a little welling up of joy.”

Perhaps a little more outside her comfort zone, however, will be the section where they have to watch the news: “I can’t face watching it sometimes. It’s always so miserable. I live in a bit of a news vacuum actually.” 

She’ll be back on more comfortable ground, however, with Downton Abbey, which she loves. But don’t we all…

Miranda’s Gogglebox appearance is one of three celebrity specials. The other two will see Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Paul O’Grady and Kathy Burke appear on the sofa.  

Advertisement

Stand Up to Cancer 2014 will be shown on Channel 4, Friday 17th October

Tags

All about Gogglebox

Gogglebox Woerdenweber family
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

137830.f4236c4a-d40d-4db1-9808-f22b8d9577d3

Miranda Hart says a Miranda film WAS in the works – but now it will never happen

imagenotavailable1

How to make a series of Miranda, by Miranda Hart

125632

Miranda Hart recreates Game of Thrones, Sherlock… and Corrie

imagenotavailable1

Miranda Hart issues plea for return of stolen “precious creative projects”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more