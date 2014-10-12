X Factor: Louis Walsh loses two acts in double elimination

Overload Generation and Blonde Electra were sent home in the first week of live shows

Oh, oh… Louis Walsh has lost two acts in the first week of The X Factor live shows, as Blonde Electra and Overload Generation were sent home.

Both Simon Cowell and Mel B saw all of their Overs and Boys’ category singers through, no sweat, while Cheryl Fernandez-Versini’s Stephanie Nala was also in the bottom three.

Louis Walsh’s double act Blonde Electra – Jazzy and Ruby – were the first to leave the competition, receiving the lowest number of public votes.

So it was onto the sing-off for Overload Generation and Steph. The boy band opted to sing Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years – popular with Twilight fans – before Steph took to the stage to sing Brandy’s Have You Ever?

The decision then went to the judges, who chose one act each to send home. Simon opted to save Steph, saying he had “no belief” in Overload Generation. Of course Cheryl and Louis both stuck by their respective acts, while Mel B backed her wildcard choice Overload, sending the vote to deadlock, and thereby back to the public votes.

Unfortunately for long-standing judge Louis this saw his second act of the night go home in the form of boy band Overload Generation.

In a word, ‘oops’.

The X Factor continues next Saturday on ITV