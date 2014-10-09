Charles Dance: The Imitation Game is Benedict Cumberbatch’s greatest ever role

The Game of Thrones actor tells RadioTimes.com the Sherlock actor is "completely and utterly believable" as Alan Turing

Charles Dance and Benedict Cumberbatch have known each other for a while – they starred together in 2007’s Starter for Ten – but the Game of Thrones actor believes his co-star’s performance in The Imitation Game is really something special.

Advertisement

“He’s completely and utterly believable,” he told RadioTimes.com at the film’s London premiere last night. “I’ve worked with Benedict before, he’s a very focused actor and he works really hard. He keeps his head down, doesn’t mess about and go out partying and come onto the set pissed not knowing his lines. He’s on top of things all the time and this part is written all over him.”

Is it his greatest ever role? “Yes, I think it probably is, actually.”

Advertisement

The Imitation Game is released in UK cinemas on 14th November