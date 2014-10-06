Brand new X Factor wildcard rules: Judges will choose for each other

Simon Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Mel B and Louis Walsh will pick a wildcard for another judge and it can be any of the singers that earned a chair at Boot Camp

X Factor has introduced probably the best twist yet – each of the judges’ wildcard acts will be chosen by one of the other judges.

So Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Mel B, Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell have no control over who their fourth and final act will be, it’s all in the hands of their rival judges.

Also, to add even more of a twist, it doesn’t have to be an act that went to Judges’ Houses, anyone that earned a chair at Boot Camp is in the running for another shot, sources close to the show tell RadioTimes.com.

That means, for example, Mel could give Simon Raign back, or Cheryl could add popular boy band Overload back into Louis’ team.

Things could get super tactical here, with the judges putting controversial acts in, or they could genuinely think a judge has made a poor decision in sending someone home and give them another shot.

It’s certainly worrying times for the acts, especially as those who made it all the way to Judges’ Houses are in competition with those who didn’t.

We’ll find out at the top of Saturday night’s show who the judges have chosen for each other.

Will the judges be in for a shock, or could another judge actually give a rival judge this year’s winner? Watch this space…

