X Factor 2014: Meet the final 12 and see their makeovers

Simon Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Mel B and Louis Walsh have chosen their final three acts and now it's time to see how they'll look at live shows...

After weeks of auditions, The X Factor is ready for the live shows. That means each judge has their three-piece teams with Simon Cowell, Mel B, Louis Walsh and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini each hoping they’ve got this year’s winner.

Live shows also means it’s makeover time. Here are the four teams and their glossy new ‘dos…

Cheryl’s Girls

Chloe-Jasmine, 24, London

Of being put through, the bluesy singer says, “I’m really shocked someone could believe in me that much.”

Stephanie Nala, 20, Hertfordshire

Getting through to lives is “amazing” and “surreal” says Stephanie, who was convinced it was going to be a ‘no’ from Cheryl.

Lauren Platt, 16, Essex

“I’m looking forward to the performances,” says Lauren. “Getting out there and singing in front of ten million people. That sounds insane.”

Mel B’s Boys

Andrea Faustini, 20, Italy

“I just want to sing my heart out, show everyone who I really am.”

Jake Quickenden, 26, Scunthorpe

Jake says he wants to do a bit of everything, so look out for ballads and some dancing, too.

Paul Akister, 25, Lancashire

Paul says he’s going to be more confident now he’s through, but he’s aware there’s a “fine like between being confident and cocky”. “I can just be myself,” he adds.

Louis’ Groups

Only the Young

Charlie, Parisa, Mikey and Betsy Blue want to “show both the show audience and the audience at home what Only the Young is all about”.

Blonde Electra

Jazzy, 24, and Ruby, 22, are sisters from London.

“We’re flipping ecstatic,” say the duo, who admit they had a speech ready if Louis had given them a no.

New boy band

They’ve not got an official name yet but Barclay Beales, Chris Leonard, Casey Johnson, Jake Sims, James Graham Tom Mann, Charlie Jones and Reece Bibby are ready to bring something different to the X Factor stage. Among the group there are guitar players, pianists and rap artists, so they hope to mix famous songs up.

Simon’s Overs

Ben Haenow, 29, Croydon

“It felt like I was waiting for a year,” says Ben, who was the last in his category to be put through by Simon.

Fleur East, 26, East London

Fleur, who made it to the live shows with girl band Addictive Ladies in the show’s second ever series, can’t believe she’s now through as a solo artist. “When Simon said those words, ‘I believe in you’, it was amazing.”

Jay James, 31, Wales

Jay James isn’t one for hopping on a karaoke machine, he admits, wanting to make sure he means every word he sings and doesn’t sing for the sake of singing. He’s looking forward to the competition and being sure to express himself.

See the first X Factor live show from 7:30pm next Saturday on ITV