How on earth do you make a film about Tetris?

The Tetris Movie is coming - but have the amateur filmmakers already done better?

Tetris – the classic 80s video game (with a great theme tune) where you rotate descending blocks to create full lines – is to get the feature film treatment.

Repetitive and completely lacking in narrative, Tetris isn’t the obvious choice for a movie (not that it stopped anyone making Battleship) – but producers Threshold Entertainment (working with the Tetris Company) have ideas about how to expand the action.

“It’s a very big, epic sci-fi movie,” Threshold’s CEO Larry Kasanoff told The Wall Street Journal. “This isn’t a movie with a bunch of lines running around the page. We’re not giving feet to the geometric shapes.”

“What you see in ‘Tetris’ is the teeny tip of an iceberg that has intergalactic significance.”

You might wonder why anyone would bother making a Tetris movie if it’s not actually going to involve Tetris much, but Kasanoff has an answer for that too – basically they just wanted the name.

“Everyone knows that Tetris is one of the best known, most beloved brands in the world,” he said in a release.

“What everyone doesn’t know yet is this epic sci-fi story that we’re going to tell. That’s what’s really exciting.”

Tetris Company managing director Henk Rogers added: “In this new universe, as you’ll soon find out, there’s much more to Tetris than simply clearing lines.”

Still, maybe they’re missing a trick – over the years, several amateur filmmakers have imagined Tetris as a movie while retaining the core principles of the game. And can the new film top any of these interpretations?

While the new film will go for a sci-fi feel, this trailer has more of a horror interpretation

This effort imagines Tetris as a kind of Fast and Furious meets Death Race

Power Rangers meets Independence Day meets terrible home movies anyone?

They’d actually be lucky to do better than this – it’s pretty great

